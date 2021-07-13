Walleye Capital LLC Sells 2,815 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Walleye Capital LLC cut its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $906,961,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,179 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 368.7% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,043,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,458 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $951,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,544 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,290,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $472,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,159 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $8,386,197.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $397,025.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,488,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,188 shares of company stock worth $14,381,639. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MU shares. raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.61.

Shares of MU stock opened at $79.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $89.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

