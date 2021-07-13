Walleye Trading LLC Acquires New Shares in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:MCADU)

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:MCADU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $4,078,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $623,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,294,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $612,000.

MCADU opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.69. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $10.86.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

