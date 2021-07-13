Walleye Trading LLC Buys Shares of 40,000 Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU)

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THMAU. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Governors Lane LP bought a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,500,000. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $3,726,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $500,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,000,000.

THMAU stock opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09. Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.73.

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

