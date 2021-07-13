Walleye Trading LLC Invests $396,000 in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU)

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000.

Jack Creek Investment stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.02.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

