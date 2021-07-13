Walleye Trading LLC Purchases New Position in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES)

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 35,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ERES. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in East Resources Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,674,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in East Resources Acquisition by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 700,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 353,000 shares during the last quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in East Resources Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,212,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in East Resources Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,846,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in East Resources Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,357,000. 44.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ERES opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. East Resources Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.79.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

