Walleye Trading LLC Takes $480,000 Position in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU)

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000.

NASDAQ OHPAU opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

