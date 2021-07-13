Walleye Trading LLC Takes $516,000 Position in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU)

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Frontier Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Frontier Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $114,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Frontier Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $125,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Frontier Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Frontier Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $248,000.

FRONU opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.04. Frontier Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

