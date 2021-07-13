Waltonchain Hits Market Cap of $40.56 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 13th. One Waltonchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001592 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $40.56 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,994.06 or 0.06055196 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.82 or 0.00142172 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Waltonchain Coin Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,065,474 coins and its circulating supply is 77,344,442 coins. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

