Warburg Research Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €33.00 Price Target

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been assigned a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EVK. Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €31.27 ($36.79).

FRA:EVK opened at €28.82 ($33.91) on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($38.79). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €28.87.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

