Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cascades (CAS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cascades (TSE: CAS):
- 7/6/2021 – Cascades was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$20.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$18.50.
- 7/6/2021 – Cascades had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$17.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/6/2021 – Cascades was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 7/6/2021 – Cascades had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$20.00.
- 7/6/2021 – Cascades had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$20.00.
- 7/5/2021 – Cascades had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$20.50 price target on the stock.
- 6/14/2021 – Cascades had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$18.50 to C$20.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/14/2021 – Cascades had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$20.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/14/2021 – Cascades had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$17.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/9/2021 – Cascades had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/19/2021 – Cascades had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$18.50.
Shares of CAS opened at C$15.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 7.92. Cascades Inc. has a 1 year low of C$13.06 and a 1 year high of C$18.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.60.
Cascades (TSE:CAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.21 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cascades Inc. will post 1.9599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.
