Weld Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,765 Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DRI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 5,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $785,009.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,488,013.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $735,098.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,607 shares in the company, valued at $35,045,722.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,885 shares of company stock worth $11,517,334 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DRI opened at $149.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.48. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.02 and a twelve month high of $150.20.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.96.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

