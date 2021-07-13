Weld Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,923 HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of HEICO by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,247,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $156,981,000 after acquiring an additional 28,420 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HEICO by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 362,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,612,000 after acquiring an additional 24,779 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of HEICO by 193.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 22,499 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of HEICO by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 177,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after acquiring an additional 21,632 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark raised their target price on HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HEICO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.88.

HEI stock opened at $139.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. HEICO Co. has a 12-month low of $92.45 and a 12-month high of $148.95. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 76.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.80.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $466.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.53 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. HEICO’s payout ratio is currently 7.86%.

In other news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $130,895.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,589.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $66,530.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $149,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

