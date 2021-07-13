Weld Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,302 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,642,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,795,000 after purchasing an additional 736,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,851,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 860,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,262,000 after acquiring an additional 278,778 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,206,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,172,000 after acquiring an additional 159,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 334.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,985,000 after acquiring an additional 156,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

SSD opened at $111.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.49. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.97 and a fifty-two week high of $119.77.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $347.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.10 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 23.42%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SSD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, COO Michael Olosky purchased 400 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,972.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $226,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

