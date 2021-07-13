Weld Capital Management LLC Invests $388,000 in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in shares of Equifax by 714.0% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 72,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,062,000 after acquiring an additional 63,256 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Equifax by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 186,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,695,000 after acquiring an additional 12,338 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,050,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $202,501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,074 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,734,000 after acquiring an additional 53,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 368,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,727,000 after acquiring an additional 84,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EFX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $259.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.96.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EFX opened at $247.25 on Tuesday. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.98 and a 52 week high of $248.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.57.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

