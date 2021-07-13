Weld Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 102.8% during the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth approximately $821,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth approximately $4,202,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 356,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,625,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth approximately $335,000. 89.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac stock opened at $448.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 62.77, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.91. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.02 and a twelve month high of $452.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $354.07.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $807.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.16 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 3,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,414,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,435,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,177,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,419,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,870 shares of company stock worth $10,249,340. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.20.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Read More: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.