Weld Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwood Investors LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $30,013,000. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 97.0% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 240,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,755,000 after buying an additional 118,185 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 23.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after buying an additional 11,893 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 17.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 4.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 126,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KRC opened at $71.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.07. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $45.28 and a 52-week high of $74.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 70.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $235.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.91%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KRC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.18.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

