Weld Capital Management LLC Takes $416,000 Position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APPN. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Appian in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Appian by 80.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Appian in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Appian in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Appian in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $258,413.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 7,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,538.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $796,323.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,033 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,581. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $130.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -261.94 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.96. Appian Co. has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie raised Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.56.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

