Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) versus TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Head to Head Analysis

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) and TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.2% of Western Alliance Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of TriCo Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Western Alliance Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of TriCo Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Western Alliance Bancorporation and TriCo Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Alliance Bancorporation 44.76% 18.29% 1.70% TriCo Bancshares 25.10% 9.01% 1.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Western Alliance Bancorporation and TriCo Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Alliance Bancorporation 0 0 8 0 3.00 TriCo Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus target price of $93.91, indicating a potential downside of 4.74%. TriCo Bancshares has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential downside of 31.07%. Given Western Alliance Bancorporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Western Alliance Bancorporation is more favorable than TriCo Bancshares.

Dividends

Western Alliance Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. TriCo Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Western Alliance Bancorporation pays out 19.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TriCo Bancshares pays out 46.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Western Alliance Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and TriCo Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Western Alliance Bancorporation has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TriCo Bancshares has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Western Alliance Bancorporation and TriCo Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Alliance Bancorporation $1.33 billion 7.65 $506.60 million $5.04 19.56 TriCo Bancshares $322.38 million 3.88 $64.81 million $2.16 19.48

Western Alliance Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than TriCo Bancshares. TriCo Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Western Alliance Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Western Alliance Bancorporation beats TriCo Bancshares on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services. It also offers commercial and industrial loan products, such as working capital lines of credit, inventory and accounts receivable lines, mortgage warehouse lines, equipment loans and leases, and other commercial loans; commercial real estate loans, which are secured by multi-family residential properties, professional offices, industrial facilities, retail centers, hotels, and other commercial properties; construction and land development loans for single family and multi-family residential projects, industrial/warehouse properties, office buildings, retail centers, medical office facilities, and residential lot developments; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides other financial services, such as internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment and presentment, lock box services, courier, and cash management services. Further, it holds certain investment securities, municipal and non-profit loans, and leases; invests primarily in low income housing tax credits and small business investment corporations; and holds certain real estate loans and related securities. The company operates 38 branch locations, as well as loan production offices. Western Alliance Bancorporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans. In addition, the company offers treasury management services; and other customary banking services, including safe deposit boxes; and independent financial and broker-dealer services. It operates 66 traditional branches, 7 in-store branches, and 2 loan production offices in northern and central California. The company was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Chico, California.

