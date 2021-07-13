Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $98.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.56. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $30.34 and a 12-month high of $109.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

WAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.31.

In other news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bryan K. Segedi acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

