Western Midstream Partners, LP Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.23 Per Share (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report issued on Thursday, July 8th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $2.23 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.22.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $674.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.44 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 35.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.48.

Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $21.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 3.93. Western Midstream Partners has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $23.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.39.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WES. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 9,208.1% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,749,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,602,000 after acquiring an additional 13,601,759 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 190.9% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,157,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $337,546,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915,860 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 146.0% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,717,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,582 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 839.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,413,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,335,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.41%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

