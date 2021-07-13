Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $5.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.80.

NYSE:WAB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.09. The company had a trading volume of 18,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.65. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $55.83 and a fifty-two week high of $86.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In related news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $256,090.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 9,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $753,603.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,140,974 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAB. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 25.5% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,220,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $650,772,000 after buying an additional 1,669,278 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 298,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,824,000 after acquiring an additional 7,482 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 178,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,161,000 after purchasing an additional 20,685 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 130,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 127,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

