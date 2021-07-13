WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.98 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for WEX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.84 and the highest is $2.20. WEX reported earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that WEX will report full-year earnings of $8.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $8.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $12.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $410.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.62 million.

WEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on WEX in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on WEX from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen upgraded WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $268.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.29.

In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 43,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $10,020,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,929,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $444,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of WEX by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 24,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEX by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $585,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEX by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,814,000 after buying an additional 21,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of WEX by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 7,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

WEX stock traded down $3.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $193.03. 3,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,218. WEX has a 52-week low of $122.64 and a 52-week high of $234.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.95.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

