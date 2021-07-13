Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Acquired by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,280,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,371,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,921 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3,550.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,212,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,443,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $617,361.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 84,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $3,428,464.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WY opened at $35.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.85. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.28.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

