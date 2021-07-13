WhiteCoin (XWC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $572.57 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $572.57 million and approximately $4.14 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00002413 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00041502 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00019202 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00007784 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002965 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 931,791,940 coins and its circulating supply is 731,791,939 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

