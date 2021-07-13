Wienerberger’s (WBRBY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WBRBY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Friday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS WBRBY traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $7.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,690. Wienerberger has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.83.

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Europe. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers clay blocks for exterior walls, load and non-load-bearing interior walls, and partition walls, as well as for infill and separating walls under the Porotherm and POROTON brand names; facing bricks for faÃ§ades under the Terca brand, and ceramic faÃ§ade tiles under the Argeton brand for hospitals, schools, factories, and offices; clay roof tiles under the Koramic, Sandtoft, and Tondach brands; vitrified clay pipes and fittings, shafts, and accessories for sewage systems; and concrete and clay pavements for various applications that include pedestrian zones, public spaces in train stations or airports, and private terraces or gardens under the Semmelrock brand name, as well as paving bricks and terrace tiles under the Penter brand.

