WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WSC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 948,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $27,886,562.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 2,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $58,275,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,806,760 shares of company stock worth $663,470,812 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $28.54 on Tuesday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.41.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $425.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

