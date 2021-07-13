Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,024 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,612,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 24.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 386,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,435,000 after buying an additional 76,586 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 544,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,731,000 after buying an additional 18,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,512,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.54.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $67.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $87.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.82 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

