Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $322.19.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WIX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Wix.com from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of WIX opened at $297.12 on Tuesday. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $213.12 and a 12 month high of $362.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.95%. The company had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Wix.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WIX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

