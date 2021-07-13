Woodcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $70,843.00 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0548 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $440,411.59 and approximately $70,843.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,177.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,035.23 or 0.06134398 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $483.14 or 0.01456240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.81 or 0.00403317 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00144382 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $207.64 or 0.00625856 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00008846 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.14 or 0.00419385 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.04 or 0.00325635 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

