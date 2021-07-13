Woodline Partners LP Acquires New Holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 357,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,616,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Novo Holdings A S bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,584,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,044,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,121,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,148,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EWTX stock opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.79 and a 1 year high of $40.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.11.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EWTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

