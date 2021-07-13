Woodline Partners LP Has $16.12 Million Stock Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Woodline Partners LP grew its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $16,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 2.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 7.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 6.3% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,251 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 0.3% in the first quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 22,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $206.73 on Tuesday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.11 and a twelve month high of $227.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $204.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 0.60.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $318.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.20 million. On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $196,708.13. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,264.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 11,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.30, for a total value of $2,568,385.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 240,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,499,290.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,868 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,592. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

