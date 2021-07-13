Wootrade Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $32.35 Million (WOO)

Wootrade (CURRENCY:WOO) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 13th. One Wootrade coin can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001769 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wootrade has a total market cap of $219.15 million and approximately $32.35 million worth of Wootrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wootrade has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00052647 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00016231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.75 or 0.00870758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000381 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005344 BTC.

About Wootrade

WOO is a coin. Wootrade’s total supply is 2,873,566,213 coins and its circulating supply is 376,235,705 coins. The official website for Wootrade is woo.network . Wootrade’s official Twitter account is @wootraderS . Wootrade’s official message board is woo.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

Buying and Selling Wootrade

