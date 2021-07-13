Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Short Interest Up 678.6% in June

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 678.6% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of Worley stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.60. 1,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,274. Worley has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $10.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Worley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Worley Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors. It operates through Energy and Chemical Services; Mining, Minerals, and Metal Services; Major Projects and Integrated Solutions; and Advisian segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

