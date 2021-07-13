Wownero Trading Down 23.9% Over Last 7 Days (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wownero has traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar. Wownero has a market cap of $7.42 million and $28,335.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001899 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00044969 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00053238 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

WOW is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

