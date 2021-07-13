WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

WSPOF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$139.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$130.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. WSP Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.44.

WSPOF traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.02. The stock had a trading volume of 328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915. WSP Global has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $121.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.19.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

