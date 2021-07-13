Xend Finance Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $487,805.00 (XEND)

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. During the last week, Xend Finance has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Xend Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000422 BTC on popular exchanges. Xend Finance has a total market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $487,805.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Xend Finance Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Xend Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xend Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xend Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

