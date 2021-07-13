XPEL, Inc. (NYSE:XPEL) Director John Constantine Sells 13,600 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NYSE:XPEL) Director John Constantine sold 13,600 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total value of $1,146,072.00.

John Constantine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, John Constantine sold 22,500 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $1,851,975.00.

Shares of XPEL stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.85. 4,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,020. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

