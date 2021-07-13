XPEL, Inc. (NYSE:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly Sells 46,000 Shares of Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NYSE:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total transaction of $3,805,580.00.

Shares of NYSE:XPEL traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $90.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,020. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $94.21.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

