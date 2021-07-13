XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness company. It provides airport spa, cryotherapy, compression therapy and salt chambers solutions. The company also offers travel products and accessories. It operates primarily in the United States, Holland and the United Arab Emirates. XpresSpa Group Inc., formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of XSPA opened at $1.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.42. XpresSpa Group has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $4.67. The firm has a market cap of $149.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a current ratio of 7.79.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 million. XpresSpa Group had a negative return on equity of 50.08% and a negative net margin of 881.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that XpresSpa Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSPA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of XpresSpa Group by 39.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,496,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 427,120 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group in the first quarter valued at $559,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XpresSpa Group by 58.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 274,364 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of XpresSpa Group by 29,206.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 101,345 shares during the period. 8.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About XpresSpa Group

XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates in two segments, XpresSpa and XpresTest. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. XpresSpa Group, Inc, through its subsidiary XpresTest, Inc, operates wellness centers that provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, mononucleosis and group A streptococcus, and seasonal flu vaccination services; and other medical diagnostic testing services under the XpresCheck brand.

