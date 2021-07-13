XTRABYTES (XBY) Price Hits $0.0023 on Exchanges

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 13th. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XTRABYTES has a total market capitalization of $987,590.19 and $211.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00044028 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00114652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.07 or 0.00158858 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00022215 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002681 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

XTRABYTES Profile

XTRABYTES (XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global . The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XTRABYTES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

