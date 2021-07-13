Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.50. Yanzhou Coal Mining shares last traded at $13.09, with a volume of 59,522 shares.

YZCAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Yanzhou Coal Mining from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC lowered Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of -77.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.9337 per share. This represents a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. Yanzhou Coal Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.25%.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YZCAY)

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, including methanol, liquid wax, stable light hydrocarbon, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, etc., as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

