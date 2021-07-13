Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Yelp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.05). Yelp posted earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yelp will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Yelp from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. raised Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.16.

In other Yelp news, insider Vivek Patel sold 4,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total transaction of $173,612.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurence Wilson sold 2,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $88,024.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,343 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,247.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,010 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YELP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Yelp by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 107,198 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 60,061 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Yelp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,516 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Yelp by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 234,559 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Yelp during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Yelp during the fourth quarter worth $565,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $39.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.49. Yelp has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $43.86.

Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

