YFValue Price Tops $1.63 (YFV)

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 12th. One YFValue coin can currently be purchased for $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on exchanges. YFValue has a total market cap of $7.54 million and $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YFValue has traded down 29% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00052886 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00016834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $297.45 or 0.00897031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000374 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005424 BTC.

YFValue Profile

YFValue is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. The official message board for YFValue is medium.com/@yfv.finance . The official website for YFValue is yfv.finance . YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

Buying and Selling YFValue

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFValue directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YFValue should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YFValue using one of the exchanges listed above.

