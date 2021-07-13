YT Extraction Co Investment Partners LP Makes New $2.09 Million Investment in Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)

YT Extraction Co Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,140 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,000. Extraction Oil & Gas makes up 100.0% of YT Extraction Co Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,591,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $792,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $22,042,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Extraction Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XOG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.99. The company had a trading volume of 919 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,278. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $59.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Extraction Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.