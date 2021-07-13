Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Biogen Inc. (NYSE:BIIB) Will Post Earnings of $4.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Biogen Inc. (NYSE:BIIB) to post $4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty One analysts have made estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.31. Biogen reported earnings of $10.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 55.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year earnings of $18.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.02 to $22.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $20.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.31 to $33.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Biogen.

Shares of BIIB traded down $9.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $349.04. 1,180,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,395. Biogen has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55.

In other Biogen news, insider Chirfi Guindo sold 3,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,358,280.00.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

