Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.30. Bottomline Technologies (de) reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bottomline Technologies (de).

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPAY. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.21.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,292. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $55.09.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $151,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,917 shares in the company, valued at $14,159,658.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $51,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,961,904.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,366 shares of company stock valued at $371,441 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPAY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 189,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bottomline Technologies (de) (EPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.