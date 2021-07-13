Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:CZR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:CZR) will announce earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.88). Caesars Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($1.25) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 74.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.03) to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $5.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Caesars Entertainment.

NYSE CZR traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.11. The stock had a trading volume of 26,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343,499. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $29.06 and a twelve month high of $113.46.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Bonnie Biumi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $1,055,000.00.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

