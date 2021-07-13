Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Brokerages expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to post $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Green Dot posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.07 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.02%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GDOT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.46.

Shares of Green Dot stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,016. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,578.00 and a beta of 1.00. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $64.97.

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $153,378.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,675,710.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,451 shares of company stock valued at $502,022. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,272,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 18.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 13.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 74.6% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 23,135 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

