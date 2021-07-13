Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2021

Brokerages expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to post $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Green Dot posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.07 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.02%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GDOT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.46.

Shares of Green Dot stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,016. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,578.00 and a beta of 1.00. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $64.97.

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $153,378.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,675,710.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,451 shares of company stock valued at $502,022. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,272,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 18.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 13.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 74.6% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 23,135 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Dot (GDOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.