Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.23 Billion

Analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will report $5.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.18 billion and the highest is $5.30 billion. SYNNEX posted sales of $6.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full-year sales of $21.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.42 billion to $21.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $21.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.38 billion to $22.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNX shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Shares of SNX opened at $119.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.80. SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $130.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

In other news, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $370,348.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $508,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,709.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,745 shares of company stock worth $3,292,583 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SYNNEX by 6.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in SYNNEX by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 186,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,175,000 after buying an additional 19,707 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after purchasing an additional 84,816 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at $6,770,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

