Zacks: Analysts Expect Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $260.50 Million

Analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) will announce sales of $260.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $257.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $266.00 million. Associated Banc reported sales of $448.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Associated Banc.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.58 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 26.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ASB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

NYSE:ASB traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $19.74. 9,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,588,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.22. Associated Banc has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $23.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

In related news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $1,175,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,817 shares in the company, valued at $6,316,209.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Lau sold 9,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $226,028.18. Insiders sold 77,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,774,390 in the last quarter. 3.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASB. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Associated Banc by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Associated Banc by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,279,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,858,000 after buying an additional 37,589 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Associated Banc by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 436,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,434,000 after buying an additional 30,767 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Associated Banc by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,182,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,162,000 after buying an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Associated Banc (ASB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.